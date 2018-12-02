Economy KOSPI Ends Friday Up 0.34%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained seven-point-07 points, or point-34 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-75-point-76.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding six-point-95 points, or one-point-02 percent, to close at 685-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-eight won.