Economy
KOSPI Ends Friday Up 0.34%
Write: 2018-12-07 15:39:53 / Update: 2018-12-07 15:40:09
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained seven-point-07 points, or point-34 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-75-point-76.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding six-point-95 points, or one-point-02 percent, to close at 685-point-33.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-eight won.
