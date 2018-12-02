Ex-Public Corporation Head Faces Arrest for Aiding Fugitive Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for the former head of the Korea Rural Community Corporation, Choi Kyu-sung, for allegedly helping his fugitive brother.Prosecutors suspect he frequently met his elder brother, Choi Kyu-ho, former superintendent of education for North Jeolla Province who had been on the run for the past eight years, and provided him aid.The younger Choi admitted to most of the charges during prosecution questioning earlier this week.The former education superintendent Choi was indicted in 2010 on the charge he received bribes worth 300 million won in return for helping a golf course owner purchase a land belonging to the provincial education office.He ran away later that year but was finally arrested early last month at a restaurant in Incheon.