N. Korea Blasts US over Human Trafficking Blacklisting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has blasted the United States for blacklisting it as one of the worst human trafficking countries.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a commentary on Tuesday that Washington's move is a "vicious and hostile act" that runs counter to the spirit of the U.S.-North Korea summit in June.Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump blacklisted North Korea, along with China, Eritrea, Syria and others, as a country failing to meet the minimum standards under its Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The blacklisting entails a ban on providing assistance to North Korea in Fiscal Year 2019.The North Korean paper said that the U.S. will face criticism and condemnation for its hypocritical action of promising to put an end to a history of conformation and hostility but sticking to intensify sanctions and pressure on its regime.It called on the U.S. to end such hostile behavior immediately bearing in mind that it would end up embarrassing itself by taking issue with human rights conditions in the North.