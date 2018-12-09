Labor Ministry Plans to Strengthen Protections for Vulnerable Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Labor Ministry says it plans to strengthen policies concerning social safety net and job security for socially vulnerable groups next year.The ministry reported the plans to President Moon Jae-in at the government complex in Sejong City on Monday.The new efforts include employment insurance for contract workers and artists as well as an increase in the amount and duration of unemployment benefits.Ministry officials also hope to introduce an unemployment allowance system for the working poor by 2020 and assist with job training programs for nonregular workers or employees at small and mid-sized firms.They say they'll also work harder to root out power abuse at workplaces and employment-related corruption while trying to ensure stable implementation of minimum wage hikes and a reduced work hour system.