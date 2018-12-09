Moon Calls GP Withdrawal Verification Historic Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas on Wednesday mutually verified their recent work of withdrawing some guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and President Moon Jae-in called it a historic event in the 65-year history of the divided Korean Peninsula.Moon visited the national crisis management center at the presidential office and watched the verification process progress in real time on the screen.He said this type of trust is the most important driving force to realize a war-free Korean Peninsula.The president said that it was unthinkable in the past for the two Koreas to cross the DMZ and pull out guard posts from the border area.He said both sides have exercised determination to implement the inter-Korean military agreement, thereby marking a global exemplar of military trust-building.He said if the South Korean military continues to serve as a strong supporter of the peace process, he believes the DMZ will turn into a land of peace.