S. Korean Army Establishes Ground Operation Command

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Army held a ceremony on Wednesday in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province to mark the establishment of a ground operation command.The new command has combined the First Field Army Command, which guards the eastern front and the Third Field Army Command, which guards the western front.It will lead seven regional corps, one expeditionary corps, the Logistics Support Command, an artillery brigade and the Field Intelligence Corps.In the event of war, the new command will play the role of the ground component command that will be under the supervision of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.Former commander of the Third Army, General Kim Un-yong, was appointed the first commander of the new post which will be based in Yongin.