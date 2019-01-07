Politics Fishing Boat Catches Fire, 2 Dead, 1 Missing

Two people who were rescued after a boat caught fire have died in hospital.



The pair were unconscious when rescue teams found them after noon, hours later the fishing boat caught fire.



Three people that had been aboard were rescued by a nearby boat.



The boat, which caught fire earlier that day 80 kilometers off the coast of Guryongpo, Pohang, eventually sank.



Coast guards and local boats are still searching for the last crew member.