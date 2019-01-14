Unified Korean Handball Team Suffers Third Straight Loss

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean men's handball team has suffered its third consecutive loss at the ongoing world championship in Germany.Team Korea lost to the two-time defending champion France 23-34 in the Group A match at the International Handball Federation World Men's Handball Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Monday.The unified team lost to world number one Germany 19-30 in the opening match last Thursday and then fell to Russia 27-34 on Saturday.Korea will next face sixth-ranked Serbia in Berlin on Tuesday.This is the first international appearance by a joint Korean handball team, men's or women's.