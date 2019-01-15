Menu Content

Brexit Deal Fails in British Parliament

Write: 2019-01-16 09:57:59Update: 2019-01-16 11:33:10

Photo : YONHAP News

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union was rejected in parliament by a 432-to-202 vote on Tuesday.

Her plan’s aim was to bring about an orderly departure from the EU on March 29th and set up a 21-month transition period to negotiate a free trade deal.

Fifty-two percent of British voters, or some 17-point-four million people, voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016. 

Britain is still on course to leave in March but the defeat throws the manner of that departure into doubt.

The no-confidence vote was the biggest defeat in the House of Commons for a prime minister in recent British history.
