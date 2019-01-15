Menu Content

Gov't to Expand Subsidies for Eco-Friendly Vehicles

Write: 2019-01-17 15:08:46Update: 2019-01-17 15:20:42

Consumers purchasing electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles this year will receive a government subsidy of up to 36 million won.

The Environment Ministry said Thursday that it will host a briefing session on the subsidies, along with the government's other eco-friendly vehicle policies in Seoul on Friday.

State subsidies will increase 76 percent to support 57-thousand eco-friendly vehicles this year, offering a maximum 19 million won on electric vehicle purchases, 36 million won for fuel-cell vehicles, and five million for plug-in hybrids.

The ministry will also build an additional one-thousand-200 high-speed chargers for electric cars and 46 charging stations for hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Subsidies for electric car chargers will range from 400-thousand won for portables to three-point-five million won for public chargers.
