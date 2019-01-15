Top Office Welcomes 2nd Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has welcomed the White House announcement on the second North Korea-U.S. summit planned for the end of next month.In a written statement Saturday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said that Seoul expects the summit to serve as a turning point in establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.He said the Seoul government will cooperate with related nations so that the agreement reached by the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. last year to achieve complete denuclearization and a peace regime on the peninsula can lead to concrete, substantial results through the second North-U.S. summit.The spokesman added that alongside close coordination with Washington, South Korea will also expand talks with North Korea and do the best it can to ensure the successful outcome of the planned summit.On Friday local time, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement saying that U.S. President Donald Trump met with visiting North Korean official Kim Yong-chol at the White House to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.