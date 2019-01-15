Foreign Media Break Summit News, Skeptical on Prospects

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign news media have quickly reported the White House announcement that the second North Korea-U.S. summit will be held next month.Media outlets expressed anticipation, noting the summit news comes amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.But some remained skeptical, pointing out that it won't be easy to reach an agreement considering the differences between the two sides regarding denuclearization versus corresponding measures.The Associated Press said that President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to "try to broker a deal to coax the North to give up its nuclear weapons."The report said that news of a second meeting with the reclusive North Korean leader came after Trump’s 90-minute meeting in the Oval Office with North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol, who traveled to Washington to discuss denuclearization talks.Reuters also said the White House announcement marks a sign of movement in a denuclearization effort that has stalled since a landmark meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore last June.But it also said that even as the summit is announced, there has been no indication of any narrowing of differences over U.S. demands that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States and Pyongyang’s demands for a lifting of punishing sanctions.Reuters also cited reactions from experts saying a second summit may be premature in the absence of clear progress in nuclear negotiations.The Associated Press quoted independent analysts as saying that they are highly skeptical that North Korea will easily abandon a nuclear arsenal constructed in the face of deep poverty and probably seen by Kim Jong-un as his only guarantee of his government's survival.Other reports tie the North Korea summit to the political situation Trump faces at home.The Washington Post believes the summit can help divert public attention away from the government shutdown situation over funding for Trump's proposed border wall.