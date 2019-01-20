Bloomberg: US Planning to Hold Summit with N. Korea in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Bloomberg says U.S. government officials are making arrangements to hold the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam.Quoting sources familiar with the matter on Sunday, the report said Hanoi is likely to serve as the venue for the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.However, the report added that Da Nang, the site of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, and Ho Chi Minh City in the country’s south have also been discussed as possible venues.Trump on Saturday revealed that the location of the summit has been chosen but will be announced in the future.Trump’s announcement came a day after he met Kim Yong-chol, one of Kim Jong-un’s top aides, at the White House and discussed the denuclearization process and the second summit.