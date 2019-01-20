Japan to Issue New Evidence, Final Stance on Radar Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Defense Ministry says it will disclose new evidence related to the military radar dispute with South Korea and announce its final position on the issue Monday evening.Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters earlier in the day that the ministry will disclose possibly later in the evening a sound recording from when a Japanese patrol aircraft detected radar signals, calling it new evidence to support its claim.Tokyo has argued that a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar at the Japanese patrol aircraft during an incident last month.The minister said that along with the recording, Japan will also issue its final opinion on the radar dispute.The recording Japan refers to is from the plane's radar warning receiver and has not appeared in the video footage Japan released earlier.Tokyo believes that the warning sound which continues for a certain time is proof that the South Korean warship targeted its fire-control radar on the Japanese aircraft.Following news of the disclosure of fresh evidence, South Korea's military warned Japan to stop an "inappropriate media campaign."It said that Tokyo should provide accurate information such as the time and location regarding the operation of the radar which it claims took place.Seoul says the warship did not target the Japanese plane but was on a humanitarian mission to rescue a North Korean fishing boat in the East Sea.