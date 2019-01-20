Survey: 80% of Foreigners Positively Assess S. Korean Images

Photo : YONHAP News

More than four out of five foreigners have a positive image of South Korea.That is according to an annual national image survey announced Tuesday by the Korean Culture and Information Service. A total of eight-thousand people in 16 countries, including those in South Korea, responded to the online survey.As for foreign respondents, 80-point-three percent gave a positive assessment of South Korea’s image, including 35 percent who evaluated the national image as “very positive.” Among the South Koreans surveyed, however, only 54-point-four percent positively assessed their own country.More than 90 percent of those surveyed in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Russia made a positive assessment, whereas the portion of Japanese doing so was a meager 20 percent, apparently reflecting recent tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.Most respondents picked South Korean food as the country’s leading image at 40 percent, followed by K-pop at 22-point-eight percent, Korean culture at 19-point-one percent and K-beauty at 14-point-two percent.As for the area where they encountered South Korea the most, 36-point-two percent pointed to modern culture, followed by the economy at 18-point-one percent and security at 17-point-eight percent.