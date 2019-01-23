S. Korean Military to Reinforce Warning Signals Against Japan's Low-Altitude Flights

Photo : KBS

The South Korean military is looking into reinforcing its warning signals against Japanese patrol planes' flying at low-altitudes that threaten security.That's according to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday, which received the Joint Chiefs of Staff's closed-door briefing on a Japanese patrol plane flying only 60 to 70 meters above a South Korean warship in international waters near Jeju Island a day before.The military also briefed lawmakers on strengthening response measures, including maneuvering ship-based helicopters in the event of more threatening low-altitude flights.The party said the participants at Thursday's briefing agreed on the need to be on the offensive and actively respond to what they believed to be Tokyo’s attempt to benefit militarily from its low-altitude flights.