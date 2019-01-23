S. Korea Urging China to Lift Antidumping Duties on Polysilicon

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to strengthen countermeasures against China’s antidumping duties on South Korean polysilicon products.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday held a joint strategic meeting with the private sector to discuss regulations on South Korean imports, including those from China and the United States.During the meeting, the ministry said it will send a letter to high-level Chinese leaders to ask Beijing to lift its antidumping duties on polysilicon imports from South Korea.The ministry will also raise the issue during an upcoming meeting of the World Trade Organization's committee on antidumping practices slated for April and the Seoul International Forum on Trade Remedies in May.Since 2013, China has imposed antidumping duties on South Korean polysilicon, a main component of solar cells. Last week, China began a review process as to whether to extend the measure.