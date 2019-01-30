Two Koreas Make Contact for Joint Survey of Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have discussed some issues concerning a joint project to modernize and reconnect roads.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said a working-level meeting was held at the Joint Liaison Office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Thursday.Participants from both sides exchanged working-level documents containing their respective standards in measuring and building roads. They also discussed a plan by North Korean officials to inspect roads in the South.Earlier, an official of the ministry confirmed the UN Security Council(UNSC) decided to grant a waiver of sanctions to transport equipment into the North for a joint road survey.