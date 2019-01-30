Politico: Leaders of US, N. Korea to Meet Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

Photo : KBS News

The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea will meet on February 27th and 28th in Vietnam for their second summit.According to a report by U.S.-based Politico, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the summit dates and host country to a group of television news anchors just ahead of his State of the Union address Tuesday night.Trump is expected to announce the details of the summit during his State of the Union address. His historical first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place in Singapore last June.The two leaders had agreed on a framework for future negotiations toward North Korea's "complete denuclearization."Trump also told the news anchors that he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his time abroad later this month, although it was unclear if their meeting would also take place in Vietnam.The Trump-Xi meeting could come as U.S. officials continue to negotiate the terms of a trade deal with China ahead of a March first deadline imposed by both countries.