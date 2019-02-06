Single People Believe Early 30s is the Ideal Age to Get Married

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A new survey finds that single people believe the early 30s is the most ideal age to get married. The survey also found that single people had a tendency to think less highly of marriage as they get older.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs surveyed some two-thousand-464 single men and women aged between 20 and 44 and found that 58 percent of men and 62 percent of women believe the most ideal time to tie the knot is in their early 30s.Twenty-eight percent of the men and 17 percent of the women surveyed said it was ideal to get married after 35.When asked about their marriage plans, 58 percent of the male respondents said they wanted to get married, while only 45 percent of women expressed the same view. One out of ten women surveyed said they never had nor will ever plan to get married.In addition, the survey found that older respondents were more likely not to favor marriage.In the case of men, more than half of the respondents in their 20s thought positively about marriage, but that percentage dropped to 36 percent for respondents in their late 30s.Meanwhile, 37 percent of the women in their late 20s and 19 percent of respondents in their late 30s favored marriage.Lee Sang-rim, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs attributed the results to the surge in female economic participation, youth unemployment and the rise of real estate and private education fees.Lee said that if social conditions fail to improve, negative perceptions of marriage can be expected to continue for a long period of time.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.