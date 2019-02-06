Moon Likely to Conduct Cabinet Reshuffle in Early March

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to replace seven ministers -- interior and safety, land, oceans and fisheries, culture, science, unification and justice ministers in early March.Presidential officials said on Wednesday that the planned reshuffle is mainly tapping bureaucrats and scholars to fill the positions.Most ministers subject to the shakeup are reportedly those considering running in the parliamentary elections set for April 15th next year. Any government official who wishes to run in the election must resign from their government post at least 60 days in advance.Officials say the screening process for the candidates is in its final phase.Political observers are speculating that Rep. Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party will likely be tapped as justice minister, while another DP lawmaker Woo Sang-ho will be appointed as culture minister.