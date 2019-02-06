UN Grants Sanctions Exemption for 2 More N. Korea Aid Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN has granted sanctions exemptions for two more humanitarian aid projects for North Korea, raising the number of sanctions waivers given for such projects to ten so far this year.The UN Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea on Wednesday notified that it will allow French NGOs Premiere Urgence Internationale(PUI) and Handicap International to bring goods into North Korea to help children and the disabled.Over 70 items approved for Handicap International include iron crutches, wheelchairs and construction materials worth over 233-thousand euros, or over 260-thousand U.S. dollars in total, marking the second time the organization has received a sanctions exemption.The list of items approved for PUI was not disclosed but the sanctions committee's Web site said the goods will be used to improve children's nutritional status and expand goat farms in North Korea's South Hwanghae Province.