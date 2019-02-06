Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Down 1.34%
Write: 2019-02-15 15:42:30 / Update: 2019-02-15 15:56:04
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 29-point-76 points, or one-point-34 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-196-point-09.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-61 points, or point-49 percent. It closed the day at 738-point-66.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-seven won.
