Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 1.34%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 29-point-76 points, or one-point-34 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-196-point-09.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-61 points, or point-49 percent. It closed the day at 738-point-66.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-seven won.