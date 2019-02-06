Trump Believes Auto Tariffs Will Give Him Leverage During Negotiations with World Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

American media outlet Axios reports Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump believes the threat of enacting high auto tariffs will give him leverage when negotiating with foreign leaders.According to sources, the White House will not reveal the U.S. Department of Commerce’s auto tariffs report.The Department of Commerce’s report which evaluates whether imported cars and parts pose a national security threat to the U.S. was due on Sunday.The AFP reported earlier that the department concluded foreign car imports are a threat to national security. President Trump is considering imposing a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and parts based on the department’s findings. Trump will have 90 days to decide whether or not to implement the tariffs.South Korea could suffer a considerable setback if the U.S. imposes tariffs on South Korean automobiles, as the auto industry accounts for 14 percent of production and 12 percent of employment in the country's manufacturing sector.