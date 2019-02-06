Travel Ban Issued for Ex-Environment Minister Accused of Drawing Up Blacklist

Prosecutors have issued a travel ban on a former environment minister suspected of being involved in the Moon Jae-in administration’s alleged blacklist of people from the previous Park Geun-hye administration.
According to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday, the travel ban was issued for former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung around the same time she was questioned by prosecutors behind closed doors late last month.
Kim was questioned by prosecutors as to whether she had influenced senior officials at ministry-affiliated organizations who were part of the previous administration to resign.
During a raid of the ministry in mid-January, prosecutors obtained documents of briefings for the minister, which contained information about a planned audit of officials who were refusing to step down.
The investigation was launched after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint against five officials in December, including Kim, accusing them of abusing their authority by inducing 24 officials from eight ministry-affiliated organizations to resign in order to replace them with pro-government figures.