Travel Ban Issued for Ex-Environment Minister Accused of Drawing Up Blacklist

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have issued a travel ban on a former environment minister suspected of being involved in the Moon Jae-in administration’s alleged blacklist of people from the previous Park Geun-hye administration.According to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday, the travel ban was issued for former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung around the same time she was questioned by prosecutors behind closed doors late last month.Kim was questioned by prosecutors as to whether she had influenced senior officials at ministry-affiliated organizations who were part of the previous administration to resign.During a raid of the ministry in mid-January, prosecutors obtained documents of briefings for the minister, which contained information about a planned audit of officials who were refusing to step down.The investigation was launched after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint against five officials in December, including Kim, accusing them of abusing their authority by inducing 24 officials from eight ministry-affiliated organizations to resign in order to replace them with pro-government figures.