Pompeo Sees Alleviation of N. Korean Nuclear Threat Following Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he expects an alleviation of the North Korean nuclear threat following the second U.S.-North Korea summit that will be held in Vietnam from February 27th to the 28th.Pompeo, during an interview with an Icelandic news agency on Friday, noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on the threat that nuclear weapons and nuclear proliferation pose to the world.Pompeo emphasized that Trump will expect to reduce the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.During interviews with American news agencies including CBS and Fox News last week, Pompeo discussed the agenda for the second summit. Pompeo said the U.S. is communicating with the North not only about denuclearization, but also overall security and peace on the Korean Peninsula. He added that the objectives of the U.S. would be to make tangible progress during the summit.