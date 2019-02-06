Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.08%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added one-point-84 points, or point-08 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-230-point-50.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing three-point-95 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 743-point-38.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained unchanged against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-two won.