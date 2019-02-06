'N. Korea, US Discuss Allowing Inspectors to Observe Dismantling of Yongbyon Reactor'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and the United States reportedly discussed partial denuclearization measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantling of the North's Yongbyon nuclear reactor, during the first part of the second summit between their leaders.Quoting U.S. and South Korean officials, Reuters issued the report on Thursday while covering the initial meeting and dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam on the first day of their second summit.The report said the two sides' discussions also included the possibility of a political statement to declare the end of the Korean War, adding U.S. concessions could include opening liaison offices or clearing the way for inter-Korean projects.