NIS: Uranium Enrichment Facility in Yongbyon in Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency said that a uranium enrichment facility in North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site is in operation.According to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee members on Thursday, National Intelligence Service(NIS) officials presented the report to parliament on Tuesday.The NIS reportedly said that a facility used for uranium enrichment at the Yongbyon nuclear complex has been operating before the second U.S.-North Korea summit. The spy agency also said that movements of transportation vehicles have been detected at a missile research complex in Sanumdong outside Pyongyang.During a briefing on the NIS's report on Tuesday, Rep. Lee Hye-hoon, the chief of the intelligence committee, said the NIS reported North Korea suspended the five-megawatt nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon site late last year and since then, there has been no indication the regime has resumed operations of the reprocessing facility.However, the committee made no comment regarding the uranium enrichment facility.