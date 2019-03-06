Moon Arrives in Cambodia on Last Leg of Southeast Asian Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Cambodia on the last leg of his three-nation trip to Southeast Asia.Moon who arrived in Phnom Penh on Thursday afternoon will meet with South Koreans living in Cambodia before joining Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for a banquet.The banquet was arranged at the Cambodian leader’s request and will be held at Moon’s lodging place.Before the two leaders hold an official summit meeting on Friday, Moon will lay flowers at the Independence Monument located in the Cambodian capital and attend a welcoming ceremony by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.During the summit, Moon and Hun will discuss measures to expand cooperation in various areas, including agriculture, infrastructure and finance.They will also attend the Korea-Cambodia business forum later in the day where Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech.Moon will wrap up his three-day visit to the country with a trip to the ancient temple complex Angkor Wat in Siem Reap Province on Saturday.