US Envoy Asks for UNSC's Cooperation on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun asked the UN Security Council for their cooperation on North Korean issues.Biegun met with the representatives of 15 Security Council member nations, including China and Russia in New York City on Thursday and explained the outcome of last month's summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi.During the meeting, the U.S. envoy asked for the Security Council's cooperation to ensure the North will not seek another path from denuclearization.Biegun stressed that diplomacy with North Korea remains alive, while reaffirming the need to maintain sanctions until the North denuclearizes.Cho Tae-yul, the South Korean ambassador to the UN, also attended the meeting at the invitation of the U.S. as the representative of a related party regarding Korean Peninsula issues.