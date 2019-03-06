Biegun Asks UNSC Members to Keep N. Korea on Dialogue Track

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. is doing what it can to keep talks with North Korea alive. U.S. Chief nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun held a meeting with members of the UN Security Council where he briefed them on how the Hanoi summit collapsed and asked for the UNSC members' help in dealing with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun requested the UN Security Council members' cooperation on North Korean issues.Biegun met with the representatives of 15 Security Council member nations, including China and Russia, in New York City on Thursday.At the invitation of the U.S., South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul was also at the meeting, which he described as very useful.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul (English)]"Very useful information sharing."(Reporter: What information did you get?)"Well, we were debriefed by Mr. Biegun about what happened in Hanoi, and where we are now in terms of negotiations, and where to go from here. And we have now a clear understanding of what happened and what to do in terms of solidarity among Security Council members."During the meeting, the U.S. envoy is said to have asked for the Security Council's cooperation to ensure the North will not seek another path from denuclearization.The Japanese ambassador to the UN said the UNSC members appreciated the briefing.[Sound bite: Japanese Ambassador to the UN Koro Bessho (English)]"I think the feeling was mutual. The feeling was the same for security council members.(Reporter: Did he ask sanctions relief?)"Look I don't think I am in a position to talk about what he said. I think the United States might be the person that you want to talk to."Biegun said Washington does not know if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would conduct a missile launch.The meeting came as various intelligence assessments said that North Korea has started to rebuild a key rocket testing facility on its northwestern coast.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.