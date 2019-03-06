[TASS] N. Korean Vice FM: N. Korea Mulling Suspending Nuclear Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is reported to have said that her government is considering suspending the current nuclear negotiations with the U.S.Russian News Agency TASS reported on Friday that Choe held a news conference in Pyongyang, saying that North Korea has no intentions to make concessions in the current stalemate.Choe said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will issue an official statement to reveal his plans following the collapse of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi last month.Trump and Kim's nuclear summit ended without an agreement as the U.S.' demands for denuclearization collided with North Korea's calls for sanctions relief.Shortly after his meeting with Kim, Trump blamed the North for closing the talks without an agreement, saying the North wanted all of the U.S.-led UN sanctions lifted. North Korea’s top diplomat Ri Yong-ho said Kim only wanted five of eleven sanctions removed, those adopted between 2016 and 2017.Experts noted that Pyongyang’s officials are calling its side of the proposal a partial lifting of sanctions in terms of the number of sanctions involved. The U.S. on the other hand is focused on the impact of the sanctions and believes providing relief to the tighter sanctions implemented since 2016 is akin to dismissing all of them.