Bolton: N. Korea's Missile Test Would Have 'Real Impact' on Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that a new missile or nuclear test by North Korea would have a "real impact" on President Donald Trump.During an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Bolton said the president himself said he would be very disappointed if North Korea were to resume nuclear or missile testing.Bolton said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the commitment not to conduct new tests several times, and if they did decide to start testing again, it would have a real impact on Trump.The security adviser said President Trump had given the North a real opportunity for a bright economic future if they were to get rid of their weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.Bolton added the president is holding the door open for a bright economic future for Kim, noting it's up to the North Koreans to walk through.