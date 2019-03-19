KFA Bids for Joint Inter-Korean Hosting of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Korea Football Association has sent a letter to FIFA expressing interest to jointly host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with North Korea.The world football governing body announced Tuesday that a record nine countries have thrown their hats into the ring to host the tournament.Countries including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have formally declared their interest.The deadline for the official bidding registration is April 16th.South and North Korea are planning to compete as a unified team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and are also bidding to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.