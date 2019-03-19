CEO Credits Twitter's Popularity to Social Conversation, K-Pop

Photo : YONHAP News

Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has credited part of the social media platform’s fast growth to its ability to foster public conversation.Meeting with local reporters in Seoul on Friday as part of his three nation tour of Asia, the U.S. businessman gave his analysis of the popular social networking media.Dorsey said Twitter is a conversation-based platform and emphasized conversation as the company’s “super power.” He said the platform can show people every day what issues are affecting society and what different countries think about those issues, adding that his company has strengthened conversation-related functions.He cited the Me Too Movement in South Korean schools, accusations of sexual misconduct committed by faculty members, as one of the roles Twitter played with its social conversation focus.Dorsey noted that K-pop significantly helped the company’s growth, adding Twitter has grown to be the social media platform where news about singers spreads fastest. Five-point-three billion tweets last year were related to K-pop, nine times as many as the tweets about the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.