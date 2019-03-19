Parties Regret N. Korea's Decision to Withdraw from Joint Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties have expressed regret over Pyongyang’s decision to pull out its officials from the inter-Korean liaison office.Ruling Democratic Party Spokesman Lee Hae-sik relayed the party’s response in a media briefing on Friday.He promised the DP's efforts for the resumption of talks between South and North Korea and between the United States and North Korea and called for patience in resolving 70 years of confrontation between the two Koreas.He also urged the North to respect the will of the Korean people and the international community, and actively respond to calls for dialogue and cooperation.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's spokesman, Min Kyung-wook, criticized the North’s unilateral notice on withdrawal as regrettable and shocking.He claimed the North’s decision only proves that President Moon Jae-in’s role as a mediator between the North and the U.S. is an illusion and demanded changes in South Korea's policies on the North and resignation of officials involved in North Korea policies.The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace also expressed regret over the North's move, calling it a byproduct of the prolonging turbulence between the North and the U.S. following the collapse of their second summit.The minor opposition Justice Party urged the government to thoroughly grasp related situations and inform the public to ease anxiety.Earlier in the day, North Korean officials withdrew from the inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Gaeseong, saying it was an order from authorities above.