Land Minister Nominee Grilled Over Alleged Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over land minister nominee Choi Jeong-ho's alleged real estate speculation during his confirmation hearing on Monday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) defended Choi saying multiple homes he owned were for residential purposes, then gave the nominee a chance to express regret for making imprudent choices as a public official.The DP highlighted the former vice land minister's expertise in the field and experience from having served in key posts in the ministry.The opposition parties, meanwhile, accused the nominee of making two-point-five billion won in profits from owning three apartment units.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) questioned Choi's intention behind giving one of his apartment units to his daughter and son-in-law just before submitting documents to the presidential office for personnel verification.In response, Choi said he felt giving the unit to his daughter and her husband was one way to reduce concerns about his ownership of multiple properties.