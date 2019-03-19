USFK Chief: N. Korea's Nuke Activity 'Inconsistent' with Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said that North Korea's nuclear and missile activities have been "inconsistent" with its pledge to denuclearize.General Robert Abrams gave the assessment during a hearing on Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.Abrams noted ongoing diplomatic engagement has led to a significant reduction in tensions with North Korea compared to the past.However, he said that despite the reduced tensions along the Demilitarized Zone and measures to build trust under the inter-Korean military agreement, there has been little change in the North's military capabilities.The commander specified the regime’s conventional and asymmetric military capabilities, as well as its continued development of advanced conventional systems, remains unchecked.