Seoul Unsure Whether US Will Extend Iranian Oil Sanctions Waiver

Photo : KBS News

Seoul remains uncertain about whether Washington will extend its waiver on sanctions for Iranian oil imports.An official of the Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday that a South Korean delegation will try its best to draw U.S. cooperation on the extension, but it will not be easy.The official said the U.S. has yet to officially inform them of any decision on the matter, adding details will come following talks.A delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Yoon Kang-hyun was scheduled to meet with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon and other officials in Washington on Thursday to discuss the possible waiver extension.In regards to a media report that the U.S. will cut Iran’s crude oil exports by about 20 percent from May, the official said there has been no word of such a move.Last November, the U.S. reimposed a set of sanctions on Iran but granted a six-month waiver to eight countries, including South Korea, allowing them to continue to purchase Iranian oil at sharply reduced volumes. The temporary exemption is expected to end on May third.