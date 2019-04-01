Female LKP Lawmaker Denied Permission to Bring Baby to Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has decided not to endorse a female lawmaker's request to bring her six-month-old child to a plenary session.Speaker Moon explained in a letter sent Thursday to Liberty Korea Party Representative Shin Bo-ra that his decision was inevitable, given the impact it could have on other lawmakers and deliberations on bills.However, he positively evaluated her request and efforts to raise public awareness about childcare and the social need to create family-friendly working environments finding balance between work and family.Speaker Moon promised to seek cooperation from the House Steering Committee to ensure discussions are swiftly held on revising the parliamentary law to reflect the lawmaker’s request.Shin sought permission last week to bring her baby to work with her when she briefs other lawmakers on her proposals for two bills aimed at improving the conditions in which women work and take care of children.