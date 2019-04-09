Moon Calls for Swift Passage of Labor, Minimum Wage-Related Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged ruling party leaders to work hard to pass bills related to the minimum wage and flexible working hour system.According to a senior presidential secretary, Moon made the request to Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan and the party’s Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo, who came to see him off as the president embarked on a three-nation tour to Central Asia on Tuesday.President Moon said if a bipartisan agreement cannot be easily reached, it would be good to convene a trilateral discussion platform after his return, in which rival parties and the government hash out their differences.Moon also asked the ruling party to complete the formation of a fact-finding committee on the Chun Doo-hwan military junta’s brutal crackdown on the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement.Referring to the significant role citizens played in the recovery from the recent wildfires in Gangwon Province, the president also asked officials to use every resource available to help the region recover swiftly.