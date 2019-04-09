S. Korea to Create $2.6 Billion Fund to Help Builders

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will establish a fund worth three trillion-won, or roughly two-point-six billion dollars, to assist South Korean construction companies with their overseas projects.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed the plan on Wednesday during a meeting aimed at reinvigorating the Korean economy.Hong said the "Global Plant Fund" will bring the economic impact of winning four-billion dollars worth of construction contracts, kick-starting some 80 development and investment projects.The fund will be operated by the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation.