'US Arrests Ex-Marine Linked to N. Korea Embassy Raid in Spain'

Photo : KBS News

Reuters has reported that U.S. authorities have arrested a former U.S. Marine who is a member of a group that allegedly raided the North Korean embassy in Madrid in February and stole electronics.Citing sources familiar with the arrest, Reuters said that Christopher Ahn was arrested Thursday and appeared Friday in federal court in Los Angeles.The group called Free Joseon, formerly known as Cheolima Civil Defense, is blamed for the February 22nd embassy raid.Reuters did not say whether Ahn played a role in the raid but noted he is a member of the group.The name Christopher Ahn has not previously been mentioned in media reports related to the embassy raid.Reuters said the U.S. Justice Department has declined to comment on the arrest.According to Spanish investigators, a group of at least ten people stormed into the North Korean embassy, restrained and physically beat some personnel and stole computers and hard drives before fleeing to the United States.The incident came at a sensitive time, just days ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Vietnam which ended without an agreement.