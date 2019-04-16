Assembly Speaker Allows Bareunmirae to Replace Lawmakers in Special Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has allowed the minor Bareunmirae Party to replace its lawmaker, Oh Shin-hwan, who holds a casting vote in the special judiciary reform committee, with Rep. Chae Yi-bai.With Oh's replacement, two special parliamentary committees, each focused on electoral reform and the creation of an investigative body, are likely to convene meetings to fast track disputed election and reform bills.The move comes after Oh said on Wednesday that he would vote against fast tracking a controversial motion to establish an independent body to investigate crimes committed by high-ranking officials.Oh’s replacement did not come smoothly as it was strongly opposed by conservative legislators in the Bareunmirae Party.The conservative lawmakers sought to block attempts by other party members to request Oh's removal to Speaker Moon. Some even went to the hospital where the speaker had been hospitalized to plead with him not to accept the request, but were stopped by the hospital staff.Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has occupied three conference rooms at the National Assembly, including those of the two special parliamentary committees, to stop the fast tracking of the contentious bills.