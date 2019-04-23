DP, Justice Party File Criminal Complaints Against LKP Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has filed additional criminal complaints against 19 lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), including floor leader Na Kyung-won, and two of their aides.The DP filed the complaints with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday, accusing LKP members of interfering with the execution of public duties.The ruling party lodged complaints against 18 LKP lawmakers last Friday for violating the National Assembly Advancement Act, which bans parliamentary scuffles. Eight of them were included in the latest round of complaints, bringing the total of LKP lawmakers who have been accused by the ruling party to 29.The DP said the LKP obstructed parliamentary sessions through physical blockades.The minor opposition Justice Party also filed separate complaints against 40 LKP lawmakers and two of their aides on similar charges as well as allegations of detainment and trespassing.Party chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi said the LKP will pay the price for completely defying the rule of law and urged law enforcement to swiftly and thoroughly investigate their crimes of paralyzing National Assembly operations.