Ruling Party Accepts Bareunmirae's Additional Fast-Track Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has agreed to fast-track another bill proposed by the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party on the creation of a separate organization to investigate corruption committed by high-ranking public officials.The DP held a series of internal meetings on Monday and decided to accept the minor party's proposal. Earlier, Bareunmirae Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young proposed designation of another fast-track bill to create a unified bill based on the new legislation and the one agreed on.Bareunmirae lawmaker Kwon Eun-hee proposed a bill earlier in the day aimed at giving more power to the head of the investigative body than the bill agreed on earlier. Her bill also aims to create a review committee in which citizen members will be given the right of indictment in corruption cases involving high-ranking public figures.Accordingly, the DP and Bareunmirae Party were expected to launch efforts later in the day to fast-track two bills simultaneously on the investigative body.The move may produce a breakthrough in the tense standoff between rival parties over fast-tracking disputed reform bills, but, the Party for Democracy and Peace, one of the two other minor parties that agreed on the fast-track plan, expressed opposition to it.