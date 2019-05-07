US Seizes N. Korean Cargo Ship for Violating Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has seized a North Korean cargo ship that was used to transport goods and commodities in violation of international sanctions.The Justice Department said on Thursday that the "Wise Honest," one of North Korea's largest cargo ships, was used to illicitly export North Korean coal and import heavy machinery.It’s the first time the U.S. has seized a North Korean cargo vessel for violating UN sanctions, according to the Justice Department.The North Korea-registered bulk carrier was detained by Indonesian authorities in April 2018. Though a warrant to seize the ship was granted in July, it was a civil forfeiture complaint filed with a federal court in New York on Thursday that appears to have ultimately led to the ships seizure.The move also follows a series of short-range projectiles launched by the North on Thursday and late last week, though officials said the timing of the civil case has nothing to do with tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.Justice Department officials said the ship is now in the process of being moved to American Samoa.