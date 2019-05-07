US Tests ICBM on Same Day as N. Korea's Short-Range Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Air Force on Thursday tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile the same day and around the same time that North Korea test-fired projectiles believed to be short-range missiles.Air Force Global Strike Command said on its website that a Minuteman III missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 12:40 a.m. Thursday Pacific Standard Time(PST).This is nearly the same time North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles, at 4:29 and 4:49 p.m., or 12:29 and 12:49 a.m. PST, respectively.The Associated Press said that the Air Force normally conducts four or five such tests every year and that they are planned months in advance.A similar test was carried out on May first at Vandenberg, located northwest of Los Angeles.