US Tests ICBM on Same Day as N. Korea's Short-Range Missile Launches

The U.S. Air Force on Thursday tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile the same day and around the same time that North Korea test-fired projectiles believed to be short-range missiles.
Air Force Global Strike Command said on its website that a Minuteman III missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 12:40 a.m. Thursday Pacific Standard Time(PST).
This is nearly the same time North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles, at 4:29 and 4:49 p.m., or 12:29 and 12:49 a.m. PST, respectively.
The Associated Press said that the Air Force normally conducts four or five such tests every year and that they are planned months in advance.
A similar test was carried out on May first at Vandenberg, located northwest of Los Angeles.