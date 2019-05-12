Pres. Office Reaffirms Food Aid Plan for N. Korea Despite Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that South Korea would press ahead with food aid for North Korea despite its recent missile launches.Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, told reporters in a news briefing on Friday that food aid should be considered a humanitarian issue separate from security matters.Chung said the government is making "various preparations" for specific measures, adding they will soon make public detailed plans for the food assistance.Regarding media reports the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) concluded that the missiles North Korea recently fired were ballistic, Chung said it was not the USFK's official position and that South Korea and the U.S. are still analyzing whether they were ballistic missiles.